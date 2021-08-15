Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Get a view of Western Ghats on Deccan Queen between Mumbai and Pune
mumbai news

Get a view of Western Ghats on Deccan Queen between Mumbai and Pune

Glass-roofed Vistadome coach attached to the train, has wide window panes, seats that rotate 360 degrees
By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 11:45 PM IST
During its inaugural run, the 40-seater coach was fully booked on Sunday and is also completely booked for Monday. (Central Railway)

Passengers travelling on-board the iconic Deccan Queen between Mumbai and Pune will now be able to experience a panoramic view of the Western Ghats after a vistadome coach was attached to the train on Sunday, August 15.

“A Vistadome coach has been attached to the Deccan Queen on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. The Vistadome coach enables passengers to enjoy the beautiful view of the Western Ghats,” said Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager, Central Railway (CR).

During its inaugural run, the 40-seater coach was fully booked on Sunday and is also completely booked for Monday.

The Vistadome coach attached to the Deccan Queen has been refurbished by the CR’s Matunga workshop. The coach has been refurbished with vinyl wrapping at the doorway, observation area with improved aesthetics, painted with new colour scheme and the lavatories have been upgraded with standard fittings. The exteriors of the Vistadome coach have been imprinted with the sketch of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) building.

After the success of the Vistadome coach on the Deccan Express on the Mumbai-Pune route, CR decided to introduce the experience for the Deccan Queen, too. The train is also equipped with a dining car.

The glass-roofed Vistadome coach has wide window panes and seats that rotate 360 degrees, providing passengers a better sightseeing experience. The coach that was introduced in June on the Deccan Express has an occupancy of more than 95% in one month.

The coach also has 12 LCD television screens for entertainment, a mini-fridge, automatic sliding compartment doors, an oven, juicer grinder and toilets fitted with ceramic tiles.

The Vistadome coach was first introduced in 2017 on the Jan Shatabdi Express on the Mumbai-Goa route. However, owing to the less occupancy, it was removed this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Finding the queen bee in this hive may make your brain buzz. Watch

Netflix uses movie scenes to explain ‘what makes us desi’. Video goes viral

Kitty’s reaction on being tickled makes for a very happy video. Watch viral clip

A home for you and me
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP