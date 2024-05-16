Ghatkopar Tragedy: Are hoardings in public spaces worth the risk?

The collapse of a 120-foot hoarding on a petrol pump in Mumbai, which killed 16 people and injured more than 74 earlier this week, is yet another tragic reminder of Mumbaikars' vulnerability to climate risks. The frequent floods, heatwaves, increasing air pollution coupled with frequent building collapses, and fire incidents are stretching the city to its limits, raising questions about the value of human life and the general sense of apathy. Rescue and relief work underway near the site of the hoarding collapse at Ghatkopar(PTI)

The proliferation of illegal banners, posters and hoardings has become a pressing issue across major cities in India. Despite countless complaints raised by citizens, court orders to remove them and some cities even banning these hoardings (Delhi and Bengaluru), they continue to resurface.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

These hoardings not only deface the city and come crashing down in some cases, but they are also a perennial road safety risk. Apart from being precariously placed, they are positioned in locations that attract high traffic volumes and can potentially distract drivers, resulting in fatal crashes in some cases.

A 2019 study on 'The impact of road advertising signs on driver behaviour and implications for road safety: A critical systematic review' published in Transportation Research Part A Policy and Practice further states that "roadside advertising can increase crash risk, particularly for those signs that have the capacity to frequently change (often referred to as digital billboards)" -- the latest trend across Mumbai.

The Indian Roads Congress, the apex body of highway engineers in India, also states that signs and signals cannot carry advertisements. It states that boards, placards, cloth banners or sheets cannot be used on signals as they distract drivers and are therefore hazardous. At a time when we are battling climate crises, the waste generated from these hoardings is also harmful to the environment.

The recent tragedy in Mumbai makes it imperative to question the necessity of hoardings in public spaces, especially considering the advancements in marketing and advertising strategies. With digital platforms offering targeted advertising capabilities, one may wonder if the visual clutter of physical hoardings is essential. Are we prioritising profit over public safety and aesthetic preservation? These questions demand serious consideration as we navigate urban development and community well-being. While authorities are planning a structural audit of all hoardings in Mumbai in the wake of this incident, it would also be advisable to go a step further and audit banners and hoardings from a road safety standpoint.

To prevent incidents like the one in Ghatkopar and ensure the safety of citizens, strict regulation and enforcement on the removal of illegal hoardings are paramount. Cities must establish robust monitoring systems and make use of technology to detect and swiftly remove unauthorised hoardings and banners. Clear guidelines should be established, with regular inspections to uphold compliance. Collaborative efforts between municipal authorities, law enforcement agencies, and urban planning departments are crucial for effective enforcement. Additionally, public awareness campaigns can educate citizens about the hazards posed by illegal hoardings and encourage the reporting of violations.

Only through proactive measures and stringent enforcement can cities safeguard against such tragedies and uphold the sanctity of public spaces.

Venkatraman is Senior Manager, Communications at WRI India and Ashar is Head, Integrated Transport at the same organisation. The views expressed by the authors are personal.