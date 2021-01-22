Go beyond party lines, meet PM on Maratha quota, Belgaum issue and GST dues: Maharashtra CM to state MPs

Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray has asked state’s Members of Parliament (MPs) to go beyond their respective party lines and take up the issues of the state in the upcoming parliamentary session.

Thackeray has asked MPs to meet Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi over the Maratha quota issue and the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row over Belgaum. The CM meets MPs of both the Houses of the Parliament before the parliamentary sessions to take up issues of the state.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Thackeray said that the MPs gave him their suggestions, while he apprised them with the expectations the state has from them and the issues they are expected to raise in Delhi.

“I have requested them to forget party lines and come together to work for Maharashtra. The issue of Maratha reservation is important and all MPs should together meet the PM. The role of the Centre is crucial in the court. Similarly, on the issue of the Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra, the MPs should come together to meet PM to integrate [Marathi-speaking areas] into Maharashtra,” the CM said, adding that he has asked the MPs to follow up on the pending GST dues of Maharashtra.

Thackeray said that he has plans to form committees of MPs for better coordination between the state and the Centre.

“I have a concept to make committees of the MPs, based on divisions and departments. These committees will coordinate with the state on projects and issues, and will also follow up with the Centre for the state-related projects,” he said.