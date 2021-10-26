Go to court, if you have solid evidence, Sameer Wankhede’s wife, sister tell NCP minister Nawab Malik

Hours after senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and state minister Nawab Malik made public an anonymous letter addressed to him, which claimed that a large number of people are being framed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), family members of NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede asked him to go to court if he has got “solid evidence”.

Wankhede’s sister Jasmine and wife Kranti Redkar, a Marathi actress, addressed a press conference on Tuesday refuting all allegations made by the minister and said that there can’t be a media trial in the matter. They said that if there is any evidence of wrongdoings then they must approach the courts.

The anonymous letter claimed that several people have been framed in false drug cases and panchnamas were drafted at the NCB office. Malik had demanded an investigation into the allegations and has forwarded the letter to NCB director-general SN Pradhan and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“I request him to go to court if he has got such solid evidence. Why are we wasting the time of media? We will respond in court,” said Jasmine. The NCB officer’s wife dismissed the letter and said such a letter can be written by anyone. “Anyone can write such a letter sitting at home. If someone has written the letter, then the person should complain, and let the due process follow. But if someone writes anonymous letters then it is baseless, it is all false.”

Redkar also refuted Malik’s allegations that phone-tapping was done by the federal anti-drug agency. She said that the minister must approach the courts and not level allegations on Twitter. “I think this phone-tapping are false claims. If he has any proof about it, then I am sure he will present it before the courts. We can’t achieve anything by making allegations on Twitter. I can also write something against somebody, but it doesn’t become the truth,” she said.

The anonymous letter comes a day after Malik claimed that Wankhede is a Muslim by birth, however, he has forged documents to show himself from Scheduled Caste, take benefit of reservation and enter the Indian Revenue Services in 2008.

Redkar said that the family has shown all his documents, while Jasmine questioned who was Malik to seek his birth certificate. “We have presented all documents from birth certificate to details on his caste and religion. What more can we show? Government documents are everything in this country.” She added, “We are tired of giving proofs daily when I know my husband is not a liar... These are allegations made on Twitter, not in the courts. If you approach the court and it finds him wrong, then we can call him a criminal. How can there be a media trial of one person who has given 15 years of service.”

Jasmine and Redkar added that they are facing death threats and are being trolled on social media. Redkar invoked the Marathi card and said that she is feeling unsafe in Maharashtra. “I am a proud Marathi and people are threatening me in my home state. I am getting messages of support from other states as well. The anti-Sameer Wankhede gang is giving us a hard time. We are being trolled. We are getting threats of being killed, being hanged, being burned alive.”

Responding to the allegations of an extortion bid of ₹25 crore, of which ₹8 crore was to be paid to Wankhede, in the Aryan Khan case, Redkar said, “There is no evidence presented on this. When he (Prabhakar Sail) goes to the court and provides proof, then we can say something about it. This is all hearsay and we can’t comment on it.”

The sister-wife duo added that Wankhede is an “honest” officer and many people want him out of his position. They added that the NCB officer will emerge “victorious” in this battle as all allegations are “baseless and false”.

Redkar dismissed her husband’s alleged political leaning towards the party in power at the Centre. She also said that the Maharashtra government is “cooperative” and will realise the truth in the matter and stand beside him. “Sameer ji isn’t just apprehending celebrities and artists. They constitute around 3% of the people he apprehends. The remaining are peddlers and dons. I don’t think he is associated with any political party. He works in a central agency and is doing his duty neutrally,” Redkar said.