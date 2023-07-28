Goa Express leaves 45 passengers behind in Maharashtra's Manmad after arriving 90 min before schedule

Delhi-bound Goa Express on Thursday arrived 90 minutes early at Maharashtra's Manmad station and left without taking 45 passengers on board. The train had reached before schedule due to a route diversion but left in five minutes from the station.

The railways has initiated an inquiry into the incident at Manmad station when 45 passengers were left behind after the Goa Express arrived 90 minutes early. (Representative image)

The Vasco da Gama-Hajarat Nizamuddin Goa Express reached Manmad junction at 9.05am on Thursday, 90 minutes ahead of its scheduled arrival time of 10.35am by taking diverted routes, a railway official told news agency PTI.

As per the railways, the train was diverted via Roha-Kalyan-Nashik Road route instead of its regular Belgami-Miraj-Daund route.

The passengers, who arrived around 9:45am, were shocked to learn the latest development and complained to the station manager's office, demanding alternate arrangements for their journey, the official added.

The affected passengers boarded Gitanjali Express, which was given an unscheduled halt at Manmad, and they travelled to Jalgaon, where the Goa Express was detained till their arrival, said Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure.

Stating that it was a fault on part of the railways, the PRO said that an inquiry has been initiated into the incident.

The Gitanjali Express followed the Goa Express as both the trains have same route till Bhusawal. Passengers boarded the Gitanjali Express around 11:26am while the station master of the Jalgaon station was asked to detain the Goa Express until their arrival.

As per reports, the Goa Express reached Jalgaon by 1:16pm, taking more than four hours than the usual two hours for the journey due to some developmental work on the route. The Gitanjali Express reached the station by 1:35pm and the 45 passengers were then shifted to the Goa Express. After being detained for 30 minutes, the Goa Express left Jalgaon at 1:46pm.

In a somewhat similar incident, 200 passengers were left behind at Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur railway station in 2015 because of revised train timings. The passengers who had booked their tickets online were reportedly not notified of the new timings of the Garib Rath train.