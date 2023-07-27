Trains on Pune-Mumbai line affected due to engine failure of goods train

The Pune to Mumbai line’s goods express train’s engine failed on Wednesday morning, near Shelarwadi, affecting train operations for 95 minutes and causing delay for other five trains. The trains which were affected halted at Talegaon and Kamshet stations, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per railway officials, one of the locomotive engines of a freight which was going from Mumbai to Pune failed at Shelarwadi railway station at around 9.158 am.

To get another engine to move this freight it took more than 1.5 hours and till that time the train was stationed at the Shelwarwadi station. Then by around 10.55 am another engine was arranged.

Due to this many trains were running late. Talegaon to Pune local train which got delayed by 69 minutes, the Mumbai-Visakhapatnam train by 53 minutes, Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express by 17 minutes and Lonavla-Pune local train by around 21 minutes.

Kishore Jogi, who travels by Lonavla-Pune local train, said, “Our train halted for around half an hour. The train is used mainly by office goers, in such case railways should work on priority.”