Gold worth Rs4.70L stolen from 73-year-old woman’s house in Vashi

The Vashi police, on Wednesday, registered an FIR after some unidentified people broke into a 73-year-old woman’s house and stole gold jewellery worth ₹4.70 lakh.

According to the police, the complaint, Shakuntala Jadhav, owns a house at Vashi Sector 2 but stayed with her son in Ulwe. Her husband passed away a few years ago. She’d come to meet her friends in Vashi once or twice a week.

“When she came to her house on Tuesday evening, she found that the lock on the main door was broken and gold jewellery was missing from a cupboard. She then approached us and we registered an FIR against the unidentified accused under Sections 454, 457, 380 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code,” said an officer of Vashi police station.

“A few girls stay in another flat on the same floor as paying guests, but they pleaded ignorance about the incident. The building had CCTV cameras and we are now examining the footage. We hope to detect the case soon,” the officer said.