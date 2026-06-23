Golden Nest flyover opens months after backlash over design

Mumbai: The controversial Golden Nest flyover in Bhayandar was opened to traffic on Sunday by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Narendra Mehta and Mira-Bhayandar mayor Dimple Mehta, bypassing a formal inauguration planned by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

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The flyover, which drew criticism earlier this year over a design that appeared to abruptly narrow from four lanes to two, was inaugurated at a local ceremony attended by elected representatives.

The ceremony held on Sunday afternoon took place without any representatives from the MMRDA, the agency responsible for constructing the flyover. Additionally, no MBMC executives, including Commissioner Radhabinod Sharma, were in attendance. The absence of these officials suggests that the executive leadership was not consulted or taken into confidence regarding the flyover’s opening.

After the design drew criticism in January, MMRDA clarified that two of the lanes were intended for a future extension and not part of the current traffic flow arrangement. The authority later sought assistance from IIT Bombay to review safety aspects of the project.

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{{^usCountry}} Although the flyover has been opened, only three of its four lanes are currently operational. The left lane on the Bhayandar-bound carriageway has been barricaded, while additional safety signage and markers have been installed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although the flyover has been opened, only three of its four lanes are currently operational. The left lane on the Bhayandar-bound carriageway has been barricaded, while additional safety signage and markers have been installed. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials have said the extra two lanes will eventually be extended across the railway tracks and connect to Bhayandar West as part of a future phase of the project.

MMRDA officials, including commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee, did not respond to Hindustan Times’ queries on whether a separate formal inauguration would be conducted as was initially planned.

“Now, only Kashi Mira bridge’s opening is pending, construction of which is underway. This will help in decongesting Mira-Bhayandar,” said Meha during the ceremony, “There were some safety issues on the bridge, which were rectified and now made open.”