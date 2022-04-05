Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Gorakhnath temple attacker didn't meet family for past three years: UP ATS
mumbai news

Gorakhnath temple attacker didn't meet family for past three years: UP ATS

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi tried to enter the Gorakhnath temple premises and attack the on-duty police personnel with sharp weapon. He was arrested and has been sent to judicial custody. 
An unidentified person attacks constables at Gorakhnath Temple gate, on Sunday night.(PTI)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 01:46 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is in Mumbai to investigate the Gorakhnath temple attack case on Sunday night, news agency ANI reported. The anti-terror crackdown agency has learnt that the arrested accused Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi had not met his family for the past three years.According to ANI, the ATS officials visited Navi Mumbai where Abbasi used to live with his family. His father said that his son was mentally unstable. "He is not mentally stable. Since childhood, he is suffering from depression. He also received medical treatment," Munir Ahmed Abbasi, the father of accused told ANI. "He had no planning and did this due to his current mental state," he added.According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi forcibly tried to enter the Gorakhnath Temple premises on Sunday night. When confronted, he attacked the on-duty police personnel with a sharp weapon.

The Yogi Adityanath government handed over the investigation to the ATS. "He is a resident of Gorakhpur. A sickle has been recovered from him. An FIR has been lodged against him. There could be a terror angle in it. The case will be transferred to ATS," ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said. 

RELATED STORIES

“The attack on police jawans at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur is a part of deep conspiracy, and based on the available facts, it can be said that it was a terror incident,” the UP Home Department had said.

Police said the accused Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, after being presented in court on Monday, has been sent to judicial custody.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said strict action will be taken based on the investigation. The Gorakhnath temple is the highest Peeth of the Nath sect and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath is the Mahant of this Peeth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gorakhnath temple
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP