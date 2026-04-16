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Goregaon drug deaths: One of students ordered 10 Ecstasy pills from arrested peddler, say police

Pratik Pandey, a final year MBA student at the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) who was arrested following the incident, had ordered the pills for ₹1,500 each. They were delivered at the venue and consumed by 10 members of the group – all JBIMS students, police said

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 06:04 am IST
By Megha Sood
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MUMBAI: The probe into the death of two city-based MBA students attending a concert at Goregaon on Saturday due to suspected drug overdose intensified on Wednesday, with the police claiming that one student in the group had ordered at least 10 Ecstasy pills from alleged drug peddler Anand Patel, who was arrested on Tuesday.

Alleged drug peddler Anand Patel was arrested on Tuesday (Hindustan Times)

Pratik Pandey, a final year MBA student at the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) who was arrested following the incident, had ordered the pills for 1,500 each. They were delivered at the venue and consumed by 10 members of the group – all JBIMS students – including the deceased Shreya Rai and Bismat Singh Bhasin, and Sheetal Salvi, who is still under observation at Bombay Hospital, investigators told Hindustan Times.

“In his statement before the police, Pandey said that he had met Patel through a common friend in Ulhasnagar and had purchased drugs from him earlier,” said an officer from Vanrai police which is investigating the case, requesting anonymity.

Pandey told the police that on Saturday, the pills ordered were delivered at the NESCO Exhibition Centre prior to the start of the ‘999999999 Music Concert’, which they were attending. Another JBIMS student and fellow arrested accused, Raunak Khandelval, received the pills from the delivery person and distributed them among group members, he claimed.

After Rai and Bhasin died while undergoing treatment, their post mortem was conducted ‘on camera’ – Rai’s at JJ Hospital and Bhasin’s at Siddharth Hospital. On Tuesday, their bodies were then handed over to their families.

“We have sent their viscera and blood samples to the forensic laboratory in Kalina to determine the cause of death. However, going by symptoms exhibited by the three and Salvi’s statement, it can be inferred that they experienced convulsions and breathing problems after consuming the pills,” the officer said.

The statement of Salvi, who is recovering at Bombay Hospital, will be recorded again after two days, the officer noted.

On Wednesday, the police also detained a man who is suspected to have supplied the drugs to alleged peddler Anand Patel.

“We are yet to establish whether the man was involved in the incident. We will arrest him only after ascertaining the details,” the officer said.

During the day, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) held a protest outside the Vanrai police station, seeking an in-depth investigation into the incident, and a bar on permissions for such concerts at the NESCO Centre.

 
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