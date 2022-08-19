Got death threat on Twitter for FIR against Nawab Malik, Sameer Wankhede to cops

MUMBAI: Former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede on Thursday complained to the Goregaon police that he had received a death threat on Twitter for filing a defamation case against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik.

Vishal Thakur, deputy commissioner of police of Zone-11, said that they have received information about the threat to Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, and are verifying the complaint before registering a first information report (FIR).

According to Wankhede, he received a message from an unidentified user on Twitter, saying that he had not done the right thing by registering an FIR against Nawab Mailk. “I replied to that message saying that they were small fishes and jeena marna toh upar wale ke haath mein hai (life and death is in the hands of God),” Wankhede added.

On August 14, Wankhede registered an FIR against Malik for defamation and under the SC/ST Act after the Mumbai district caste scrutiny committee gave him a clean chit and dismissed Nawab Malik’s complaint that accused Wankhede of getting a fake caste certificate. The committee ruled that he was from the Hindu Mahar community, a scheduled caste, and was not a Muslim at birth as alleged by Nawab Malik.

Nawab Malik had earlier also filed an FIR against Wankhede that accused the former Mumbai zonal director of NCB of offences under Indian Penal Code sections 500 (punishment for defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Wankhede is currently posted in the office of the director general of taxpayer services in Chennai.