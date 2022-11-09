Govandi slum reports 15 suspected measles cases, three deaths in 48-hours

Mumbai In last 48 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) health team detected 15 suspected cases of measles in Govandi slums on Tuesday.

The drive was kick-started after the outbreak of measles in the area where, so far, they have found six confirmed cases and reported three suspected measles deaths in 48 hours. A preliminary survey conducted on Monday by the BMC health officials involving 270 houses, found two more suspected cases.

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus and can be fatal at times. An outbreak is a cluster of at least five cases from the same area, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the WHO website, unvaccinated young children are at highest risk of measles and its complications, including death. It says unvaccinated pregnant women are also at risk. Any non-immune person (who has not been vaccinated or was vaccinated but did not develop immunity) can become infected.

The M-E Ward health team surveyed 915 houses with a population of 4086 were screened. “Measles is an acute viral respiratory illness with symptoms including high fever, cough, runny nose, skin rashes and is highly contagious. We have identified 13 people of all age group who had fever with rashes. Since the area has an outbreak of measles, we are screening adults too, as they can be passing it to the children. Out of the 13, five were children in the age group of 4-6,” said a BMC health official.

Govandi slum have an estimated population of 12,564 and close to 3000 houses. While the six cases of measles were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for testing and was confirmed, BMC said it is now starting to treat people for measles who are running fever and rashes symptoms.

BMC has also directed all hospitals and private practitioners in the area to report fever with rash cases. In addition to the intensified screening for measles screening, the BMC is starting a Vitamin A drive in the area and immunisation drive for which they are diverting additional manpower in the area.

“Children with fever and rash symptoms have to be given an additional dose of Vitamin A to prevent other complications. During the immunisation drive on Nov 10, 11,12, children who have missed the doses in the 9th and 16th month of birth, can get the vaccine,” said the official.

The officer added that the additional manpower is to counsel and motivate parents to immunise their children. “We have seen reluctance to immunisation in this area. All the three children who died due to suspected measles, were not vaccinated. Our team will try their best to counsel and immunise the children,” said the official.