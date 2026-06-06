MUMBAI: Within days of announcing a special cell and helpline for Maratha reservation-related assistance, the Maharashtra government on Friday issued a government resolution (GR) to extend the benefits of several welfare and education schemes available to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to the Maratha community. Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil withdrew his ‘fast unto death’ after an assurance from the state government that it would take decisions to benefit Maratha youths.

Govt extends OBC benefits to Maratha students

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As per the order, the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme available to OBC students will now be extended to Maratha students as will scholarships in primary, secondary and higher secondary institutions. Further, Maratha students will be eligible for all educational concessions and facilities available to OBC students across various courses.

The state has also directed all the concerned departments to extend reimbursement benefits available under other educational schemes to Maratha students studying in aided and unaided colleges. Maratha students who are residents of Maharashtra and have taken admission to aided or unaided professional courses in other states will also receive the same benefits available to OBC students.

The government has also decided to extend the motor vehicle driver and conductor training scheme run by the SARATHI institute to Maratha youth. Maratha students studying in government and private Industrial Training Institutes will, like OBC students, be eligible for reimbursement of professional training fees.