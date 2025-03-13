MUMBAI: A demand to ban the sale of “analogue cheese” and “analogue paneer” was made in the state assembly on Wednesday by BJP legislator Vikram Pachpute, who said that these products were playing with the lives of people. Pointing out that analogue products were a cheap substitute for real paneer and real cheese, Pachpute said that while they allowed restaurants and street food vendors to reduce costs and rake in more profit, they were harmful to health. Govt to take action against non-dairy cheese and paneer

The BJP MLA from Shrigonda assembly constituency had even carried pieces of analogue paneer and real paneer, which he handed over to the speaker of the state assembly, asking him if he could differentiate between the real and fake ones. Pachpute’s demand got a positive response from deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who also termed it a “serious issue” and assured that he would take all the necessary action in this regard.

During the calling attention motion, Pachpute claimed, “Seventy percent of all the paneer and cheese that we eat is not real. It is a very serious issue, and stern action is needed to stop this artificial product, which is leading to serious diseases such as cancer and liver cirrhosis.”

Pachpute informed the assembly that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had allowed the sale of analogue cheese and analogue paneer on the condition that both products were labelled properly, which, he claimed, was not happening in the state. “Those selling loose paneer and cheese need to be checked and monitored, for which the concerned department requires laboratories, ample staff and vigilance teams,” he said. “Our borders with neighbouring states should also be checked to prevent people from bringing the cheese and paneer from other states.”

Ajit Pawar took cognisance of the issue, saying it was a “very serious matter”, as some people were “playing with lives”. “I will call a meeting of all the concerned departments and the MLAs who have some information about this, and take all the necessary steps to bring this to an end,” he said. The deputy CM said that the state government would also follow up with the central government in case there was a need to bring in fresh legislation.

What is analogue cheese/paneer?

Analogue cheese/paneer is also known as synthetic cheese/paneer, and is a non-dairy substitute for the genuine stuff which is milk-based. The analogue products do not contain milk and are made with cheaper ingredients such as vegetable oils, starches and emulsifiers. They have a lower protein content and often contain unhealthy fats, particularly trans fats or high levels of saturated fats. The hydrogenated vegetable fats in analogue cheese/paneer could increase the risk of heart disease, high cholesterol and inflammation.

Some analogue cheeses are also made from plant products or nuts and consumed by those who are lactose-intolerant or by vegans who shun dairy products.