Nagpur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said his government was positive towards fulfilling the demands of the Maratha community on the reservation issue, and will continue to take decisions in its interest while also ensuring that the OBCs do not face injustice.

Govt will take decisions in Maratha community's interest, but OBCs won't face injustice: Fadnavis

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He also said the government will take decisions on the quota issue that can stand the test of the Constitution and courts, and survive legal scrutiny.

According to Fadnavis, rising fuel prices were linked to the global energy crisis and the rates would stabilise once the international situation improves.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting a compressed biogas plant at Bhandewadi in Nagpur, Fadnavis was asked about Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's indefinite hunger strike, which he launched in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on Saturday morning. This time, he is fasting in the open without any canopy or protective shelter despite the intense heat.

Jarange has renewed his demand for the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to members of the Maratha community to avail the OBC quota, implementation of the Hyderabad and Satara Gazette records, and withdrawal of cases registered against Maratha protesters who participated in the reservation agitation

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{{^usCountry}} Fadnavis said, "The government has always been positive on this issue. Whenever difficulties arose, the government took decisions. The government's stand is transparent and positive, and it will remain positive in the future as well." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fadnavis said, "The government has always been positive on this issue. Whenever difficulties arose, the government took decisions. The government's stand is transparent and positive, and it will remain positive in the future as well." {{/usCountry}}

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The CM said his government works for all communities and does not create conflict between social groups.

"The decisions taken by me and Eknath Shinde for the Maratha community have never been taken before in history. We will continue to take decisions in the community's interest," he said.

However, he stressed that any decision on reservation-related issues must be in line with the Constitution and court directives.

"We have to follow the Constitution and the directions given by the high court and the Supreme Court. A decision taken outside that framework may bring publicity, but it will not survive legal scrutiny," he said.

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"We will take every decision that can stand the test of the Constitution and the courts," he added.

The Other Backward Class communities in the state strongly oppose granting reservations to the Marathas from their share, saying that doing so will dilute their existing benefits.

Addressing concerns raised by the OBC groups, Fadnavis said the government would not favour one community at the cost of another.

"This government has never taken benefits away from one community to give them to another, and it never will," he said.

"The OBC community has no reason to fear. We will address the concerns of the Maratha community, but we will not allow any injustice to the OBC community," he added.

On the demand for issuing a government resolution related to the Maratha reservation issue, the chief minister said discussions were underway.

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"I do not want to go into details now, but we are ready to take any decision within the framework of the Constitution and the law," he said.

Earlier, speaking about the compressed biogas project, Fadnavis said it was the country's first dry-digestion-based municipal waste processing plant.

The project, with a capacity of 1,200 tonnes per day, is being implemented in three phases of 400 tonnes each and is expected to become fully operational by August, he said.

The plant will generate around 28 tonnes of gas, 120 tonnes of organic manure and about 400 tonnes of refuse-derived fuel every day, he said.

"This is the first such project in the country built entirely through private investment without any tipping fee. An investment of nearly ₹300 crore has been made," Fadnavis said.

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He said the project would help convert waste into wealth, reduce environmental damage and end the long-standing garbage and odour problems in the Bhandewadi area.

On rising fuel prices, Fadnavis said the entire world was facing an energy crisis.

"Fuel prices have increased across the world, including in the United States, Europe and neighbouring countries. If supply chains have to be maintained, higher costs have to be borne," he said.

As soon as the global crisis ends, fuel prices will stabilise, Fadnavis expressed confidence.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.