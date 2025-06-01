Grand Hyatt hotel receives hoax call about bomb blast

MUMBAI: The police have booked an unidentified person for calling the Grand Hyatt hotel in Santacruz on Friday claiming a bomb had been placed in the hotel premises and would soon explode. The hotel staff informed the local police, and the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) came to the spot and conducted a thorough search but found no explosives or dangerous materials. The police have booked an unidentified person for calling the Grand Hyatt hotel in Santacruz on Friday claiming a bomb had been placed in the hotel premises and would soon explode (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

A senior police officer said that it was a hoax call made from an international phone number, and added that the airport often received such calls. Police said that they are analysing the number used to make the call and will soon identify the caller. They have also contacted the cyber department to trace the caller’s address. “We suspect that it could be a caller from India using a VPN but cannot confirm yet,” said a police officer.

The Vakola police have registered a case under section 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).