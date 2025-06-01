Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Grand Hyatt hotel receives hoax call about bomb blast

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Jun 01, 2025 07:04 AM IST

A senior police officer said that it was a hoax call made from an international phone number, and added that the airport often received such calls

MUMBAI: The police have booked an unidentified person for calling the Grand Hyatt hotel in Santacruz on Friday claiming a bomb had been placed in the hotel premises and would soon explode. The hotel staff informed the local police, and the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) came to the spot and conducted a thorough search but found no explosives or dangerous materials.

The police have booked an unidentified person for calling the Grand Hyatt hotel in Santacruz on Friday claiming a bomb had been placed in the hotel premises and would soon explode (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
The police have booked an unidentified person for calling the Grand Hyatt hotel in Santacruz on Friday claiming a bomb had been placed in the hotel premises and would soon explode (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

A senior police officer said that it was a hoax call made from an international phone number, and added that the airport often received such calls. Police said that they are analysing the number used to make the call and will soon identify the caller. They have also contacted the cyber department to trace the caller’s address. “We suspect that it could be a caller from India using a VPN but cannot confirm yet,” said a police officer.

The Vakola police have registered a case under section 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Grand Hyatt hotel receives hoax call about bomb blast
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 01, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On