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Grant applicants must disclose paper retractions from past 5 years: ANRF

ANRF mandates disclosure of research paper retractions for grant applicants, aiming to enhance research integrity and deter unethical practices in India.

Published on: May 04, 2026 05:32 am IST
By Niraj Pandit
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Mumbai:  As part of a new push to improve research quality and tighten scrutiny of funding proposals, the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), a national funding agency, has made it compulsory for researchers applying for its Advanced Research Grant (ARG) to disclose details and reasons for any research paper retractions over the past five years.

Grant applicants must disclose paper retractions from past 5 years: ANRF

Scientists have welcomed the decision, calling it a strong deterrent against unethical publication practices. The measure is also expected to make researchers more cautious about collaborations, especially with those employing dubious publication practices.

The move comes amid increasing cases of research paper retractions in India due to plagiarism, data fabrication and ethical violations. A retraction of a research paper in India is the formal removal or correction of a published academic article by a journal due to fatal errors, plagiarism, data fabrication, or ethical violations. 

India Research Watch praised the move and lauded ANRF CEO Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, saying it would improve both research quality and funding efficiency. It also called on agencies like the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology India and Indian Council of Social Science Research to adopt similar norms.

 
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