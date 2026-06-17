MUMBAI: A Gujarat based business man has been booked on Monday for allegedly threatening a Mira Road builder in the name of Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company and warning him to write off a ₹1.25 crore loan, police said. The complainant allegedly received the threat through an international phone call on Jun 14, during which the caller warned that he and his family would be killed if he continued to seek the repayment of the loan amount.

Gujarat bizman booked for threatening builder in Dawood’s name to dodge ₹1.25 cr debt

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According to the Naigaon police, complainant Ashwaq Abubakr Naviwala, 51, a hotelier and builder from Mira Road, alleged that Shafiq Patel, 45, a businessman from Gujarat, had borrowed ₹1.25 crore from him for business purposes and subsequently failed to repay the amount.

Senior police inspector Sanjay Hazare said Patel had allegedly been evading repayment despite repeated demands by Naviwala.

On June 14, while Naviwala allegedly received a threatening call around 12.45am from an unknown person using an international number.

The caller allegedly identified himself as a member of the “D-Company” and told Naviwala that he would not get back the money he had lent to Patel.

“The caller threatened to kill the complainant and his family in the name of the notorious gang, stating that the borrowed money would not be returned,” said Hazare.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said Patel and his business partner had borrowed the money around five years ago to start a hotel in Dubai. Despite repeated follow-ups, the duo allegedly declined to return the amount and claimed to have links with the underworld. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said Patel and his business partner had borrowed the money around five years ago to start a hotel in Dubai. Despite repeated follow-ups, the duo allegedly declined to return the amount and claimed to have links with the underworld. {{/usCountry}}

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Based on Naviwala’s complaint, police registered an FIR against Patel and the unidentified caller under 308 (5), 318 (4), 351 (4) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita dealing with criminal intimidation and related offences.

“Presently, the named accused (Patel) is in Dubai. We are trying to trace the call and identify the caller and track him as well,” said Hazare.

Hazare added that police are also initiating the process of seeking an Interpol Red Corner Notice against Patel.