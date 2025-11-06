MUMBAI: The online elections to the executive committee of the Indian Academy of Neurology (IAN), Chandigarh, were allegedly rigged. The IT company that conducted the polling has alleged that an unidentified person hacked into one of their systems, one which was specifically designed for voting by members of the IAN. The Gamdevi police registered a case on Monday. “Hackers” rig elections to IAN executive committee

The complainant in the case is the 54-year-old vice president of Chowgule Mediconsult Private Limited, Bhavesh Thakkar, an Andheri resident. The company which provides customised healthcare solutions has been working with IAN for the last six years. “They have made mobile applications, websites, portals, social media, and even conducted online elections for their executive committee,” said a police officer.

In October, the election process for the executive committee began with the president-elect, Dr Kameshwar Prasad from New Delhi and Dr P.K. Maheshwari from Agra as the main contestants. Around 2,400 members in the IAN were eligible to cast their votes, which were conducted through software developed by the company called “Our Ballet.” “The password and user name of the program were known to four people in the IT company – Asmita Mahatale, Pratiksha Ghodke, Roshani Siddiqui, and Dr Mansi Deshmukh – apart from the company,” the officer said. He added that the voting took place from October 23 to 28 through a link sent to all members via e-mail.

Several doctors, however, had informed the company that they had received two emails – one containing the OTP, and a second saying they had already cast their votes. In reality, they had not yet cast their vote, said the complaint. At least 124 members had lodged such complaints, claiming that someone else had already voted in their names.

The police registered an FIR on Monday under sections 319 (cheating by personation) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, and under sections 65 (tampering with computer resources) and 66 (computer-related offences) of the Information Technology Act.