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HC asks DCP to explain handling of Worli bar assault case

The case pertains to an incident that took place in October 2025, when two groups allegedly got into a brawl near Royal Bar in Century Mill, reportedly over a broken scooter mirror

Published on: May 08, 2026 04:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the deputy commissioner of police (Zone III) to appear before it on Friday and explain why three men allegedly assaulted during a clash between two groups outside a bar in Worli last October were later arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by their alleged attackers, while their own counter-complaint was allegedly not registered.

HC asks DCP to explain handling of Worli bar assault case

The incident took place on October 5, 2025, when two groups allegedly got into a fight near Royal Bar in Century Mill colony, Worli, reportedly over a broken scooter mirror. The altercation escalated into a violent assault involving a beer bottle, other blunt objects, punches and kicks, leaving three men hospitalised at KEM Hospital.

However, the NM Joshi Marg police station later arrested the three men from the hospital, based on a complaint filed by members of the rival group. Two of the three men—brothers Sandesh, 38, and Rohan Patekar, 25—then approached the high court, claiming that while the police registered the complaint filed by their alleged assailants, their own complaint against those who attacked them was never recorded despite repeated representations to various authorities.

The bench then directed the DCP (zone III) to explain the actions of the NM Joshi Marg police station, which had registered the FIR.

 
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