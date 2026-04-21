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HC directs IndusInd Bank to release 65.68-cr FD of Lilavati Hospital trust

A division bench of justices MS Karnik and SM Modak directed the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust to file an undertaking by April 21, clarifying that the money will be used exclusively for its lawful purpose

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 05:30 am IST
By Karuna Nidhi
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MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has directed IndusInd Bank to encash and release a fixed deposit (FD) worth 65.68 crore, along with accrued interest, to the trust that manages Lilavati Hospital, holding that internal disputes among trustees cannot be the reason to withhold funds.

Mumbai...13 May 2012...News... Lilavati Hospital, Bandra where Savio underwent a cardiac surgery in February, but suffered burn injuries after the surgery...Story by menaka Rao...HT Photo by Kalpak Pathak.

A division bench of justices MS Karnik and SM Modak directed the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust to file an undertaking by April 21, clarifying that the money will be used exclusively for its lawful purpose, that it will indemnify the bank and be responsible if any claim is made in connection with the FD. It directed the bank to encash the FD along with the accrued interest into the trust’s Union Bank of India account within three days of filing the undertaking.

The trust had approached the high court last year, seeking the encashment of its entire fixed deposit balance. According to the petition, the deposit lying with the Bank matured on June 6, 2024. Subsequently, the trust requested that the bank credit the FD amount to its Union Bank of India account. However, in July 2024, the bank allegedly sought some additional documents from the trust, including an order from the joint charity commissioner confirming trusteeship, citing an ongoing dispute among the trustees.

“If the trust is desirous of encashing the FD and transfer the proceeds thereby to its Union Bank of India account, we see no reason why such a course should be objected to by the Bank”, the court concluded, while disposing of the petition.

 
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