Mumbai, The Bombay High Court on Thursday expressed its displeasure with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over its decision to approve a proposal to change the reservation of a football ground in Bandra to an exhibition centre.

HC fumes at BMC for clearing proposal to change reservation of Bandra football ground

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The HC was particularly miffed as the step was taken despite the civic corporation's promise that status quo would be maintained until a petition challenging the move would be heard.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad said the "majesty of law" is at stake when officials give oral assurance to the court but then a decision contrary to the same is taken.

The court ordered the BMC to refrain from taking any further steps on the decision taken by its General Body changing the reservation of the Neville D'Souza football ground at Bandra Reclamation from a playground to an exhibition centre.

The Mumbai Football Association had filed a petition in the HC challenging the BMC's proposal to change the reservation.

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{{^usCountry}} On August 10, during the hearing of the plea, the BMC had sought time to file its affidavit and had orally assured the court that the status quo would be maintained and no final decision would be taken. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On August 10, during the hearing of the plea, the BMC had sought time to file its affidavit and had orally assured the court that the status quo would be maintained and no final decision would be taken. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the BMC General Body on Tuesday approved the proposal to change the ground's reservation.

When the court on Thursday questioned the civic body as to how such a decision was taken despite the oral assurance, senior counsel Girish Godbole, appearing for the BMC, said the commissioner and other concerned civic officials were not aware of such an assurance given to the court.

The bench expressed its displeasure and said, "The majesty of law is at stake here. If officials are going to behave in such a manner then that is a problem in itself."

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The court, while ordering the civic body to refrain from taking any further steps on the issue, also questioned where people would now play football.

"Some places will have to be left open. Otherwise, our next generation will forget what is outdoor sports," Acting Chief Justice Ghuge said.

The bench ordered the BMC to file its affidavit and posted the matter for further hearing next month.

The Mumbai Football Association has challenged a November 2025 letter issued by housing body MHADA and a May 2026 recommendation of the BMC Improvements Committee seeking to alter the reservation of the 8,450-square-metre ground under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act.

As per the plea, the ground, named after legendary Indian footballer Neville D'Souza, has FIFA-standard artificial turf, seating for around 5,000 spectators and hosts more than 900 official matches every season.

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It added that no sports impact assessment, user survey or feasibility study was conducted before the proposal to change the reservation was made.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.