HC grants state four weeks to reply to Satish Salian’s petition

ByHT Correspondent
May 01, 2025 07:28 AM IST

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Wednesday granted four weeks to the state government to file an affidavit in response to the petition filed by Satish Salian, father of deceased celebrity manager Disha Salian. The petition urged the court to facilitate an independent, impartial, and transparent investigation into Disha Salian’s death to bring the alleged perpetrators to justice.

Disha Salian
Disha Salian

Disha was believed to have fallen to her death from a high-rise in Malad on June 8, 2020. But her father now alleges that she was gangraped and murdered, and an elaborate plan was hatched by the police, political figures, and other influential individuals to hush up the case.

In the petition, Salian said he firmly believed that his daughter’s alleged murder was part of a larger conspiracy, where the Mumbai police, political figures and influential individuals in Bollywood and the media worked in tandem to create a false narrative. They destroyed crucial evidence and silenced those who dared to question the official version of events, he stated.

The division bench of justices Sarang Kotwal and SM Modak on Wednesday directed the concerned investigating authorities to submit a detailed affidavit, addressing all points and prayers raised in the petition and listed the matter for next hearing on June 18.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
