NAVI MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has issued notice to Maharashtra forest minister Ganesh Naik, his son former MLA Sandeep Naik, the state government, MIDC officials and other respondents on a public interest litigation alleging political and non-industrial use of three industrial plots in Khairane.

HC notice to Ganesh Naik, son over alleged misuse of MIDC plots. (HT PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Filed by Vashi social worker Balasaheb Mirje, the PIL concerns plots A-14, A-15 and A-16 in the TTC Industrial Area. Mirje alleges that the plots were allotted at concessional rates for industrial activity and employment generation but are being used for purposes other than those for which they were allotted.

The two Naiks are linked to separate plots. Sandeep Naik is identified as proprietor of Saarth InfoTech, which was allotted A-15, while Ganesh R. Naik is identified as a director of Nishant Food Pvt Ltd, which was allotted A-16.

A division bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait M. Sethna, on September 17, said the matter required consideration and issued notice to the respondents. The state’s counsel accepted service. The respondents have been given two weeks to file their replies, followed by one week for the petitioner to file a rejoinder. The matter will be heard next on October 8.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A-15 was allotted to Saarth InfoTech at ₹300 per sq metre for establishing an IT institute. The PIL alleges that the premises are being used as an office of a political party and for commercial purposes instead of the sanctioned activity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A-15 was allotted to Saarth InfoTech at ₹300 per sq metre for establishing an IT institute. The PIL alleges that the premises are being used as an office of a political party and for commercial purposes instead of the sanctioned activity. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A-16 was allotted to Nishant Food Pvt Ltd at ₹200 per sq metre for manufacturing bread and biscuits. The petitioner alleges that it is not being used for that purpose and claims that the premises are being used for political and commercial activities.

Mirje has also relied on photographs which, according to the petition, show that the three plots were not being used for their sanctioned industrial purposes and that unauthorised activities were taking place there.

The PIL also questions the response of MIDC officials to Mirje’s complaints. It records representations made to the Mahape regional officer on December 8, 9, 12 and 29, 2025, followed by further representations and reminders in January 2026. Mirje alleges that no complete inspection or inquiry was undertaken despite the complaints and supporting material.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mirje said his objection was not to the allotment of the plots itself, but to their alleged subsequent use for purposes other than those for which they were allotted.

“These plots were allotted for industrial activity and employment generation. If large plots are used for offices or political activities instead of industries, the purpose of the allotment is defeated,” he said.

He said that if the allottees did not want to use the plots for the sanctioned purpose, they should return them to MIDC so they could be allotted to those willing to establish industries. Alternatively, he said, the allottees should pay the applicable commercial rate for the plots.

The petitioner has contended that diversion of concessional industrial land defeats the objective of promoting industry and employment and has alleged wrongful gain to private parties and corresponding loss to the public exchequer.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The PIL seeks inspection of the plots and a status report, along with appropriate action if violations are established. The reliefs sought include cancellation of allotments, recovery of differential premium and an inquiry into the alleged failure of MIDC officials to act on the complaints.

Additional government pleader Kedar Dighe accepted notice on behalf of the state government. The petitioner was permitted to serve unserved respondents privately and file an affidavit of service before the next hearing.

Attempts to contact Ganesh Naik, Sandeep Naik, the concerned companies and MIDC officials for their response to the allegations did not elicit a response.

To be sure, the High Court has not adjudicated the allegations on merits. The matter is scheduled for October 8.