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HC orders bank to remit 38L lost in SIM swap fraud; says no customer liability without negligence

Korde told the court that on July 15, 2021, he received an alert about a ₹2.14 lakh transfer he had not authorised. On checking his net banking account, he discovered that ₹38.04 lakh had been siphoned off through eight transactions within a span of about 40 minutes

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 06:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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MUMBAI: Holding that a customer cannot be penalised for cyber fraud without negligence, the Bombay high court has ordered HDFC Bank to return 38.04 lakh to a Pune resident duped in a SIM swap scam. The court noted that banks are liable in unauthorized transactions if the customer has not contributed to the fraud, relying on RBI guidelines that fix zero liability in such cases.

HC orders bank to remit 38L lost in SIM swap fraud; says no customer liability without negligence

A division bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande passed the order on a petition filed by Subodh Korde, a business consultant, who maintained savings and current accounts with the bank’s Wakad branch.

Korde told the court that on July 15, 2021, he received an alert about a 2.14 lakh transfer he had not authorised. On checking his net banking account, he discovered that 38.04 lakh had been siphoned off through eight transactions within a span of about 40 minutes.

He found that three beneficiaries had been added to his account and the daily transaction limit increased from 4 lakh to 40 lakh without his knowledge. The funds were subsequently withdrawn through unauthorised transactions.

On July 28, the bank responded to his complaint and denied responsibility, claiming OTPs were sent to his registered mobile number. However, Korde argued he never received any such alerts.

Against this backdrop, the bench ruled that all transactions, including the addition of beneficiaries and enhancement of limits, were unauthorised and directed the bank to refund the amount within eight weeks with 6% annual interest from the date of the fraud. Failure to comply will attract 8% interest, the bench noted. 

 
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