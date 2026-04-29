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HC raises payout to 1.31 crore from 10 lakh for kin of deceased maritime engineer

Deshmukh died on June 26, 2009, less than a week after joining the firm, when the jeep he was travelling in collided with a stationary truck while commuting from Bhubaneswar to Paradeep

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 05:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has increased compensation for maritime engineer Rajesh Deshmukh, who died in a 2009 road accident in Odisha, to 1.31 crore from 10 lakh, ruling that the Tribunal wrongly assessed his income.

HC raises payout to 1.31 crore from 10 lakh for kin of deceased maritime engineer

A single-judge bench of Justice Jitendra Jain held that the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) had incorrectly pegged Deshmukh’s monthly income at 8,000, citing the absence of a formal contract with Samson Maritime Ltd, at the time of the accident.

Deshmukh died on June 26, 2009, less than a week after joining the firm, when the jeep he was travelling in collided with a stationary truck while commuting from Bhubaneswar to Paradeep.

Following his death, his family approached the MACT, which awarded his family members 10 lakh with 7.5% annual interest in August 2014. Challenging the award, the family moved the high court and argued that Deshmukh earned around 1.6 lakh per month, yet the Tribunal granted only a meagre sum of 8,000.

 
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