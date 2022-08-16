HC rejects pre-arrest bail plea of woman who posted explicit pics of ex-boyfriend on Instagram
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) recently rejected the pre-arrest bail application of a woman who has been booked for allegedly posting explicit photographs of her ex-boyfriend on Instagram and tagging his daughter’s school page.
While hearing the anticipatory bail application of the woman, the single-judge bench of justice Bharati Dangre was informed that the woman was misconceived and falsely implicated in the case. The HC was also assured that being in the medical profession, the woman would not abscond.
The woman was in a consensual relationship with a married man since 2010. However, things turned sour and the man decided to break it off in 2020. After the break up, the woman allegedly created a fake Instagram account and posted pictures of the man kissing and tagged his daughter’s school. She even emailed his nude and compromising pictures to his wife.
After a complaint against her in May, she was booked under sections 448, 294-B, 500, 504, 506, 427, 509 of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections 66 (C), 66 (D), 67, 67 (A) of the Information Technology Act. As her first pre-arrest bail application was rejected by the lower court on August 3, she approached the HC with her plea.
Advocate Shehzad Naqvi, on behalf of the complainant, opposed the application stating that his client’s daughter had to face humiliation in school and his life was too subsequently ruined. The bench was told that there was a criminal conspiracy against his client which needed to be investigated with custodial interrogation and if the woman was given protection, she would try to harm the daughter.
Additional public prosecutor Swapnil Wagh for the police concurred with the observations of the lower court and opposed the application too. He informed the court that if there was a need to arrest the woman, the police would follow the procedure prescribed under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) by issuing her a notice under section 41 (A).
The court based its order on the submissions of the investigating officer that the woman had not cooperated with the investigation and her computer and mobile handset were yet to be recovered.
Now, a policy for more incentives in UP’s defence output sector
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the Uttar Pradesh Defence and Aerospace Unit and Employment Promotion Policy-2022, making the existing one more flexible and lucrative, providing higher incentives to investors setting up their units in the defence and aerospace manufacturing sector in the state. The UP Defence and Aerospace Manufacturing and Employment Promotion Policy-2018 (amended now) did not provide for incentives of more than ₹5 crore for higher investments.
K'taka violence: Siddaramaiah asks why put up poster of Savarkar in Muslim area
Congress veteran and leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asked why was a poster of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was put up and 18th Century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan's portrait removed in a minority-dominated area in Shivammogga that led to communal clashes in the area. According to inputs shared by news agency ANI, he alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was indulging in double-standard politics.
Jai Ram announces first instalment of arrears to HP employees
With eyes on upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has announced the first instalment of arrears of pay revision to the employees and pensioners of the state government due since January 1, 2016. He made the announcement during a state-level Independence Day function on August 15 at Sarahan. Jai Ram said that the state government would provide a benefit of Rs 1,000 crore on this account.
ABHM leader writes to CM in blood, seeks nod for prayers at Mathura’s Shahi Eidgah Mosque
AGRA Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha treasurer Dinesh Sharma wrote a letter in blood to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking permission to offer prayers to Lord Krishna at the Shahi Eidgah Mosque on Janmashtami. According to him, the actual birth place of the deity is beneath the mosque, which shares a wall with the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.
Bengaluru: Shivananda steel flyover partially opens for commuters
The Shivananda circle steel flyover, which is supposed to be opened on August 15, has missed yet another deadline as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) failed to open it fully for the public commute. However, only one side of the flyover has been opened as part of the trail run on Independence Day. The commuters on Monday could access one side of the flyover in the heart of the city.
