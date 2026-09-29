HC seeks govt response on prof’s challenge to ICT VC’s reappointment

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and Maharashtra government, the University Grants Commission (UGC) and other authorities on a petition challenging the reappointment of Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai, vice-chancellor Aniruddha B Pandit for a second five-year term.

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A division bench of justices RI Chagla and Firdosh Pooniwalla issued notices to the higher education departments of the Centre and Maharashtra, the UGC, ICT’s Board of Governors, the chancellor and the vice-chancellor. The court will hear the matter on October 19.

Professor Bhaskar N Thorat of ICT, through advocate Vishwanath Patil, has alleged that the prescribed procedure for appointing a vice-chancellor was not followed and that Pandit was reappointed despite being above the age limit stipulated under UGC regulations. Thorat has sought that the reappointment be set aside and appropriate action, including removal, be taken if the allegations are established.

Pandit was reappointed for a second five-year term after his first tenure ended in November 2024. According to the petition, the UGC regulations for deemed-to-be universities issued in 2023 require a vice-chancellor to be appointed by the chancellor from a panel of three names recommended by a search-cum-selection committee. Thorat has contended that this procedure was not followed and that Pandit was above 66 years of age when the reappointment was made.

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{{^usCountry}} The petition has also sought an inquiry into alleged administrative and financial irregularities at ICT, citing findings in a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report dated July 31, 2025, covering the period from 2020-21 to 2024-25. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petition has also sought an inquiry into alleged administrative and financial irregularities at ICT, citing findings in a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report dated July 31, 2025, covering the period from 2020-21 to 2024-25. {{/usCountry}}

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Among the issues cited is a 17-year delay in establishing the Department of Atomic Energy-ICT Centre for Chemical Engineering and Research at ICT’s Matunga campus. The petition states that ₹46.31 crore remained blocked during the delay, while the project cost increased by 22.22%.

The audit findings cited in the petition also concern construction work at ICT’s Jalna campus. Thorat has alleged that there was no formal agreement with the contractor and that offline tenders were used despite government instructions requiring e-tendering.

Apart from challenging Pandit’s reappointment, Thorat has asked the High Court to direct the authorities to investigate the alleged irregularities and take appropriate action based on the findings.