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HC stays ED’s move to seize Deepak Kochhar’s assets

A division bench of chief justice Shree Chandrashekhar and justice Gautam Ankhad on May 8 observed that Kochhar had “made out a case for interim protection” and restrained the ED from taking possession of the attached assets

Published on: May 13, 2026 05:40 am IST
By Karuna Nidhi
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MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has granted interim relief to businessman Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank chief executive Chanda Kochhar, and stayed a tribunal’s order upholding the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) attachment of his properties worth 78 crore.

New Delhi, India - May 14, 2019: Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar arrive to appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a bank loan fraud and money laundering case probe, in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. (Photo by Biplov Bhuyan/ Hindustan Times) (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

A division bench of chief justice Shree Chandrashekhar and justice Gautam Ankhad on May 8 observed that Kochhar had “made out a case for interim protection” and restrained the ED from taking possession of the attached assets till the next hearing date on June 19.

The case stems from allegations that ICICI Bank sanctioned six high-value loans totalling 1,875 crore to Videocon Group companies between June 2009 and October 2012, when Chanda Kochhar was the bank’s managing director and chief executive. According to the ED, as a quid pro quo, Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot invested 64 crore into NuPower Renewables, a company managed by Deepak Kochhar, in August 2009.

In January 2020, the ED provisionally attached the Kochhars’ assets worth 78 crore, terming them proceeds of crime. The attached properties included a flat at CCI Chambers in south Mumbai and cash worth 10.5 lakh.

Deepak Kochhar was arrested by the ED in September 2020 and later released on bail. In December 2022, both Chanda and Deepak Kochhar were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), only to be granted interim bail by the Bombay High Court in January 2023. The high court, in a landmark judgment in February 2024, deemed their arrest unlawful and an abuse of power.

 
deepak kochhar chanda kochhar enforcement directorate
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