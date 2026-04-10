...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

HC tells MMRDA to refund 731.13 cr in penalties to four entities

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to refund ₹731.13 crore forcibly recovered as additional premium or penalty from four entities for failing to complete construction work within the stipulated time on plots they had leased at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 06:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to refund 731.13 crore forcibly recovered as additional premium or penalty from four entities for failing to complete construction work within the stipulated time on plots they had leased at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

HC tells MMRDA to refund 731.13 cr in penalties to four entities. (Shutterstock)

A division bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Suman Shyam struck down the demand notices and ordered MMRDA to refund the sum to Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) ( 646.77 crore), Sunteck Realty Limited ( 52.80 crore), Indian Newspaper Society ( 22.63 crore) and Shree Naman Hotels ( 8.93 crore) within 90 days, after noticing that the delay in completing the projects was mainly due to delays in obtaining statutory permissions without which work could not have commenced.

In four separate orders, the judges said these were not cases where construction delays resulted from the lesses’ negligence. “On the contrary, it appears from the material on record that the construction was delayed due to delay in issuance of statutory approvals including environment clearances,” the judges said.

Subsequently, as the FSI for the plots in G-Block increased from 2 to 4, MMRDA increased the built-up area to an aggregate of 3,12,500 sq m, for which RIL paid an aggregate premium of 4,005 crore.

In September 2017, MMRDA issued a demand notice claiming a delay of over 7 years in completing the project. Although the notice did not mention the penalty amount, the company was coerced into depositing 646.77 crore when it sought an occupancy certificate for an area of 44,621 sq m. In June 2019, when its architect applied for a further occupancy certificate, MMRDA demanded an additional 1,116.83 crore, even though earlier demands were already under review before the high court.

The other three entities had also filed separate petitions, challenging the recovery of a penalty from them. The bench allowed all the petitions on Wednesday, struck down the demand notices, and ordered a refund of the recovered penalties.

 
bandra kurla complex
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / HC tells MMRDA to refund 731.13 cr in penalties to four entities
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.