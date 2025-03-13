On Wednesday, the city once again witnessed soaring temperatures, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) updating its forecast to a heatwave alert at noon. The alert will be applicable till Thursday 8.30am. Heatwave continues till Thursday 8.30am, temp may lower

“There was an anti-cyclone over Maharashtra which is now moving towards the interior parts of the state, and the westerly winds are setting in, so the temperature is expected to drop,” explained Sushma Nair, scientist, IMD.

“The current meteorological conditions are not expected to persist but if they do, then the conditions will be analysed and the heatwave alert will be extended accordingly,” she said.

On Thursday, the city is expected to record a max of 36°C and a minimum of 22°C.

On Wednesday, the night temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Santacruz while Colaba recorded 25 degrees Celsius which was 2.5 degrees and 2.8 degrees above normal respectively. “In the forthcoming days, the minimum temperature will rise up to 25 degrees Celsius,” said Nair.