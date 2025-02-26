Menu Explore
Heatwave in city, it’s the hottest Feb day since 2017  

ByShreya Jachak
Feb 26, 2025 08:04 AM IST

MUMBAI: Santacruz hit 38.7°C, a heatwave alert issued as temperatures soar. Advisory to stay hydrated and indoors; slight relief expected Thursday.

MUMBAI: With the city experiencing a heatwave, the weather station in Santacruz recorded 38.7°C on Tuesday, which was 5.9°C above the normal range and the highest maximum temperature recorded since February 19, 2017, when it was 38.8°C. The maximum temperature on Monday was 38.4°C.

Colaba recorded 34.6°C, 3.6°C above the normal range. Similar weather conditions, between 37°C and 39°C, can be expected on Wednesday as well, said Sushma Nair, scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai.

On Monday, IMD issued a yellow alert for heat wave in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar. “We have always seen higher temperatures towards the end of February, so a heat wave was not unprecedented,” Nair said.

She explained that this is caused by strong easterly winds, which block sea breeze. “For any coastal city, the sea breeze regulates the temperature, which currently has a delayed onset and reaches by 10am to 11am when the temperature is already hot,” said Nair.

The IMD has issued an advisory to stay hydrated and indoors, to avoid heat exposure whenever possible, considering today is a public holiday.

IMD also stated that a slight temperature drop will be observed on Thursday, however it will not bring much relief.

Follow Us On