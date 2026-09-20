Heavy iron barricade fall kills 54-year-old man, Metro 4 death toll rises to four in seven months

MUMBAI: A 54-year-old plumber-cum-delivery executive was killed on Friday after an iron barricade installed for the construction of Mumbai Metro Line 4 fell on his moving two-wheeler on LBS Marg in Vikhroli West, making him the fourth person to die in three fatal incidents linked to the project since February.

Mumbai, India. Sep 19, 2026 - 40-year-old Wasi Haider died after Metro4's iron barricade fell onto him at an under-construction metro station in Vikharoli. Mumbai, India. Sep 19, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

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The deceased, Wasi Haider Ismaili, a resident of Ghatkopar, was travelling towards Mulund on an electric scooter when the incident occurred near the upcoming Godrej Company Metro station. Police have registered an FIR under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (causing death by negligence) against the project director, site supervisor, manager and unidentified company officials.

The police complaint was filed by Wasi Haider’s son, Ali Raza Wasi Haider Rizwi, who is also a plumber. According to the family, Wasi Haider left home for work at around 9.30am on Friday. About two hours later, they received a call from the Parksite police asking them to rush to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where he was declared dead at around 12.30pm.

Police said their preliminary information indicated that while Wasi Haider was travelling towards Mulund, an iron barricade placed as part of the Metro construction work fell onto him, causing severe injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} “We have instituted a detailed inquiry to ascertain the circumstances of the incident and examine compliance with prescribed safety protocols. Based on the preliminary findings, MMRDA has decided to impose a penalty of ₹2 crore on the contractor, M/s Godrej & Boyce. Further action, if warranted, will be taken based on the findings of the detailed inquiry,” an MMRDA official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have instituted a detailed inquiry to ascertain the circumstances of the incident and examine compliance with prescribed safety protocols. Based on the preliminary findings, MMRDA has decided to impose a penalty of ₹2 crore on the contractor, M/s Godrej & Boyce. Further action, if warranted, will be taken based on the findings of the detailed inquiry,” an MMRDA official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Another MMRDA official, speaking on condition of anonymity, however, offered a different preliminary account. “What we understand is that the biker dashed against the barricade, which then collapsed on him. We will wait for the police investigation and other reports from relevant authorities,” the official said.

The latest death comes just days after two construction workers were killed when an iron staging platform collapsed at the Metro 4 site near Bhakti Park monorail station in Wadala on September 12. The workers, Nahij, 33, and Sakim, 37, were employed by Milan Road Buildtech, a subcontractor of Reliance Infrastructure and Astaldi SPA Joint Venture (RAJV), which is executing the Metro 4 project for the MMRDA.

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The staging platform, located at first-floor height, collapsed at around 7.30pm as the workers were descending after their shift. The Wadala TT police subsequently registered an FIR against a site supervisor, with preliminary findings pointing to supervisory lapses.

The MMRDA imposed a ₹5-crore penalty on the contractor and ₹1 crore on the project’s general consultant following the Wadala accident.

The September deaths were preceded by another fatal accident in February. On February 14, a precast concrete parapet segment from the under-construction Metro 4 viaduct fell onto an autorickshaw and a car on LBS Road in Mulund, killing 49-year-old Ramdhani Yadav and injuring three others.