Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Heavy rains disconnect 3 villages in Shahpur with rest of Thane district
mumbai news

Heavy rains disconnect 3 villages in Shahpur with rest of Thane district

Heavy rains across Thane district on Monday night led to the district losing contact with three villages in Khadavali, Shahpur. The villages of Bere, Valkas and Juhugaon had lost contact as water levels rose onto the Khadavali Bridge that connects the rest of the district with these villages
By HT Correspondent, Thane
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Khadavali Bridge submerged in water. Heavy rains across Thane district on Monday night led to the district losing contact with three villages in Khadavali, Shahpur. (HT PHOTO)

Heavy rains across Thane district on Monday night led to the district losing contact with three villages in Khadavali, Shahpur. The villages of Bere, Valkas and Juhugaon had lost contact as water levels rose onto the Khadavali Bridge that connects the rest of the district with these villages. As the water receded and rainfall reduced by afternoon, they managed to revive the connection with these villages.

“We had informed these villages situated adjacent to water banks to remain cautious as the Cyclone Gulab alert was declared across the district. The situation in Khadavali is better now. Moreover, there were no other major incidents despite heavy rainfall all through the night,” said Anita Javanjal, district disaster management officer, Thane.

Meanwhile, water levels in the catchment areas have increased. Both Bhatsa and Barvi dams are overflowing. Andra dam situated in Pune has received only 36mm rainfall on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cyclone Gulab brings 100mm of rain to Mumbai

Landslide reported in Ulhasnagar; residents rescued by locals, fire brigade officials

Over 2.5 million vaccine doses administered in Mumbai in September, highest so far

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to miss deadline, 1st phase between Surat-Bilimora to open in 2026
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP