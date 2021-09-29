Heavy rains disconnect 3 villages in Shahpur with rest of Thane district

Heavy rains across Thane district on Monday night led to the district losing contact with three villages in Khadavali, Shahpur. The villages of Bere, Valkas and Juhugaon had lost contact as water levels rose onto the Khadavali Bridge that connects the rest of the district with these villages. As the water receded and rainfall reduced by afternoon, they managed to revive the connection with these villages.

“We had informed these villages situated adjacent to water banks to remain cautious as the Cyclone Gulab alert was declared across the district. The situation in Khadavali is better now. Moreover, there were no other major incidents despite heavy rainfall all through the night,” said Anita Javanjal, district disaster management officer, Thane.

Meanwhile, water levels in the catchment areas have increased. Both Bhatsa and Barvi dams are overflowing. Andra dam situated in Pune has received only 36mm rainfall on Tuesday.