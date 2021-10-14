Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Hike taxi fares, unions demand; threaten to go on strike in Mumbai
mumbai news

Hike taxi fares, unions demand; threaten to go on strike in Mumbai

With the hike in the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) for the second time in 10 days on Thursday, the taxi unions in Mumbai have demanded a hike in taxi fares. The unions have also threatened to go on a strike if CNG prices are increased any further.
The minimum fare of black and yellow taxis in Mumbai is now Rs25 as opposed to Rs22 earlier.
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 07:54 PM IST
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai

With the hike in the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) for the second time in 10 days on Thursday, the taxi unions in the city have demanded a hike in taxi fares. The unions have also threatened to go on a strike if CNG prices are increased any further.

Unions approached the additional chief transport secretary Ashish Kumar Singh on Thursday demanding that the base fare of taxis be increased by 2 to 27.

The Maharashtra government in February had increased the fare of autorickshaws and black and yellow taxis in the city. The minimum fare of black and yellow taxis in the city is now 25 as opposed to 22 earlier.

“Due to the increase of 5.56 of CNG price the taxi operators are incurring a loss of 60 per day. The price of CNG was increased from 51 to 54 and again after 10 days the price was increased to 57.54,” said a statement from Mumbai Taximen’s Union that has the maximum number of city’s taxi drivers as members.

RELATED STORIES

The union has also threatened to go on a strike if the prices of CNG hiked further. “We will discuss with our members and if the prices increase, then we will go on a strike. We are also discussing internally with people from the transport fraternity about the steps that can be taken,” said AL Quadros, leader, Mumbai Taximen’s Union.

The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) on Wednesday had announced the hike in prices of CNG and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) from Thursday.

The price of CNG is now 57.54 per kg and was hiked by 2.30 per kg. Earlier on October 5, the prices of CNG was hiked and was priced at 54.57 per kg. Before that CNG was priced at 49.40 per kg in the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

2 from Pune arrested for various theft cases in Raigad

Bombay high court grants pre-arrest bail to NCP leader Eknath Khadse’s wife

Bombay high court rejects Anandrao Adsul’s plea against ED proceedings

Mumbai cops begin probe into NCB officer Sameer Wankhede's 'stalking' complaint
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP