History sheeter kills mother-in-law as wife remarries in his absence in Mumbai

Vile Parle police arrested a 42-year-old history sheeter for allegedly killing his mother-in-law after discovering that his wife had married someone else while he was serving jail term. The accused has been named in 28 criminal cases and convicted in at least eight cases, the police said.

The arrested accused, Iqbal Abbas Shaikh, was released from Pune’s Yerwada jail after serving three years sentence on September 1, following which he went to his mother-in-law Shamal Shigam’s house in Pitalewadi, Vile Parle to meet his wife Leena and two children.

Shaikh was informed by his wife that she had married another person, who could take care of her and the children. Shaikh said he wanted to restart afresh with her and the kids and left, saying he would come again on Thursday.

“When he came back next day, he found that Leena had left the house along with the children. When Shaikh asked Shigam about her whereabouts she did not tell him anything. This angered Shaikh who then started beating her. Shaikh smashed her head with a tile block and attacked her with a knife and had fled the spot,” said a police officer.

Vile Parle police detection officers suspected Shaikh’s role in the crime owing to his presence in the area on Thursday and launched a manhunt for him. He was subsequently arrested from Pune. He has been charged under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code, another officer said.