‘Hit Girl’ Asha Parekh receives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Mumbai Five days to go for her 80th (October 2), veteran Bollywood star Asha Parekh received an early birthday gift. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced on Tuesday that she would be this year’s recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. There have been 52 recipients of the prestigious award so far, it’s first recipient being Devika Rani.

Asha Parekh who was known as the Hit Girl of the 1960s and who worked as a leading lady well into the ‘70s was in Boston when the announcement came. The actor, philanthropist and former chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification, told Hindustan Times over the phone that she is “Overwhelmed. The honour is a recognition not only of my acting career but also my efforts to work for the film industry beyond my acting career, whether it was a part of the various associations or as the CBFC chief. More importantly, I value the honour, if I may say so, as it is also a recognition of my dedication to helping the underprivileged with my hospital. It was my mother who always motivated me to do as much as I could for people in need, inside and outside the film world.”

Parekh has been flooded with congratulatory messages on social media since the announcement. While she will miss celebrating with her friends in India, she said she would be celebrating the award with her friends in the US. “I needed a break. I think I wanted to be away from home on this birthday or it becomes a large occasion.”

Ever since her last cameo in Sar Ankhon Par (1999) and a stint as a director of TV serials like Palaash ke Phool and Baaje Paayal, she has refused offers for feature films and web series. “I haven’t kept away from the TV reality shows, though, because they were not too time-consuming and it’s been a joy to appear on the shows with my closest friends Waheeda Rehman and Helen, and wonderful co-stars like Dharmendra,” she added.

Asha Parekh started her career as a child artiste in Bimal Roy’s Maa (1952) and made an impact with her fellow danseuse Vyjayanthimala in Aasha (1957). Trained in classical dance, she was introduced in her first adult role with Shammi Kapoor in Nasir Hussain’s Dil Deke Dekho (1959). She featured in a few Gujarati and Punjabi films as well. Her stage shows like Chaula Devi and Anarkali have travelled globally.

Ironically, the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in 2016, had criticised her for lobbying for a Padma Bhushan (she was already Padmashri) and had claimed that she had walked up 12 floors of a building to meet him. This the actor had countered by denying the ‘lobbying’ part and also the trek up the stairs.

Asha Parekh is expected back in Mumbai mid-October where, no doubt the celebrations will continue. “It’s one of the happiest days of my life today. I feel elated and humbled.”