50-year-old biker dies after speeding car rams his vehicle in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi: A 50-year-old biker became a victim of a hit-and-run recently after a speeding unidentified vehicle dashed his vehicle on the Thane-Nashik Highway and fled, police officials said on Monday.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident occurred near Atithi Lodge at Rajnoli Naka, Bhiwandi. According to the police, the victim, Ram Dagadu Mhatre, left his house on Saturday morning and was heading towards his workplace in Bhiwandi on a motorcycle.

“An unidentified vehicle came from behind in the same direction, dashed him and fled. Upon seeing the accident, passersby rushed to the spot, alerted the police, and took him to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. He succumbed to serious head injuries,” a police officer said.

Rajendra Pawar, senior inspector, Kongaon police station said that they are scanning the CCTV footage near the highway. “Once we get the registration number of the vehicle, we will seek information from RTO Thane about the same and will arrest the accused soon. “

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON