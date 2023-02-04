Hotels in Yeoor Hills don’t have fire NOC: RTI

Thane: Several residents from Yeoor Hills, Thane, along with a citizen activist – Ajay Jaya – have approached the Bombay high court (HC) against all hotels and restaurants that are operating without a fire NOC (no objection certificate) in the area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On February 2, the plea was filed where the petitioners asked the HC to direct the fire department and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to immediately take action against all commercial establishments operating without fire NOCs in the forest area of Yeoors hills.

The development came after the residents in the area filed an RTI which revealed that hotels in the area were operating without a NOC.

Yeoor is an eco-sensitive zone surrounded by Sanjay Gandhi National Park. It is inhabited by several leopards and other wildlife.

“Most people set up an establishment without following any norms. They keep exploiting the environment,” said Ramesh Valavi, 49, one of the petitioners and a resident of Yeoor. “The birds that used to visit the premises even during night hours have stopped coming as the trees are decorated with lights. Most importantly, these hotels don’t have fire safety compliance. Imagine a small fire in the forest and how it will impact all of us residents and the animals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The petition highlights that under the Maharashtra Fire Act 2007, it is compulsory to possess a no-objection certificate or fire licence to obtain a building plan approval from the TMC.

The lives of indigenous people living in the forest, wildlife and vegetation would be in immediate danger in case of a fire, states the petition. Several restaurants are housing more than one cylinder and also offer hookahs.

“In the last few years, there has been an unprecedented rise in restaurants and commercial setups operating in Yeoor. Private bungalows are being given out on rent for parties and marriages adding to the existing menace. Consequently, increasing traffic, honking and noise have become a matter of grave concern to the resident tribals and pose a direct threat to the wildlife in the area,” said Nishant Bangera from Muse foundation, which closely works with the tribals for Yeoor’s preservation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

TMC fire officer Girish Zalke, said, “The inspection for fire safety is still underway and once done, we will submit a report to the civic body for necessary further actions.”

TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar said, “As of now we have no clue about the writ petition filed by the residents. Citizens have complained about the illegal activities at the Yeoor Hills several times and we have already initiated the measures. For some permissions, the forest department is also responsible which we will be jointly looking into soon.”

Apart from the fire safety issues in the forest, residents have also highlighted the issue of traffic jams and noisy atmosphere during the night at weekends.

“Earlier there was no traffic jam. However, now there is a half-hour block on the road during the weekend with more vehicles arriving here for parties, marriages, dining etc. The jam is so bad sometimes, it also leads to honking. I have noticed it in the last few months. There is no traffic control inside the Yeoor forest,” said a resident of Yeoor, who did not wish to be named.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aditya Patil, President, Wildlife Welfare Association, said, “Slowly with all these activities the entire forest is turning into any other commercial space. This is affecting the wildlife here. We have carried out so many campaigns to save Yeoor, but there is a lot of pressure. The forest department should be more vigilant and act up.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON