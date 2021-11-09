Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai News
mumbai news

House collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill area, nine rescued

An official of the Mumbai Fire Brigade present at the spot said the nine rescued people were shifted to a nearby hospital.
Rescue operations underway in Mumbai's Antop Hill area. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 10:32 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

A house collapsed in the Antop Hill area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning following which at least nine people were rescued from the debris.

According to an ANI report, an official of the Mumbai Fire Brigade present at the spot said the nine rescued people were taken to a nearby hospital.

"Four fire-fighting vehicles are at the spot," he was quoted as saying.

No fire incident has been reported as of now. Rescue operations are underway.

More details awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

Topics
mumbai
