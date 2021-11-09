House collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill area, nine rescued

A house collapsed in the Antop Hill area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning following which at least nine people were rescued from the debris.

According to an ANI report, an official of the Mumbai Fire Brigade present at the spot said the nine rescued people were taken to a nearby hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Four fire-fighting vehicles are at the spot," he was quoted as saying.

No fire incident has been reported as of now. Rescue operations are underway.

More details awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON