HSC results unlikely to be announced on July 31, Maharashtra board assures work is on

On Friday afternoon, while Class 12 students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were rejoicing their results, the Maharashtra board Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) students were in a state of confusion. A link activated by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) meant for confirmation of seat number was mistaken for the results link, leaving students and parents anxious.

“Several WhatsApp groups started sharing a link for the results, and the link once clicked was directing students to the official state board website. We assumed the board has suddenly decided to announce results but nothing of the sorts happened,” said Manisha Kapadia, mother of a Class 12 student. She added that many HSC students tried checking their results through the shared link and were worried when they could not access their mark sheets.

As per a Supreme Court order, all school education boards have been asked to adhere to the July 31 deadline for announcement of Class 10 and 12 board results. This year, most education boards decided to scrap Class 10 and 12 board exams due to increasing Covid-19 cases, and instead announced results based on their overall performance in previous and the current academic years.

Officials from MSBSHSE told HT that work on HSC results is still on and the board will officially announce the result date soon. “Students should not fall for false leads. The board will officially announce date for HSC results through appropriate mediums and give students ample time to be prepared for the same,” said an official from the board.