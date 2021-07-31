Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / HSC results unlikely to be announced on July 31, Maharashtra board assures work is on
mumbai news

HSC results unlikely to be announced on July 31, Maharashtra board assures work is on

Officials from MSBSHSE told HT that work on HSC results is still on and the board will officially announce the result date soon.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 12:13 AM IST
As per a Supreme Court order, all school education boards have been asked to adhere to the July 31 deadline for announcement of Class 10 and 12 board results. (HT FILE)

On Friday afternoon, while Class 12 students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) were rejoicing their results, the Maharashtra board Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) students were in a state of confusion. A link activated by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) meant for confirmation of seat number was mistaken for the results link, leaving students and parents anxious.

“Several WhatsApp groups started sharing a link for the results, and the link once clicked was directing students to the official state board website. We assumed the board has suddenly decided to announce results but nothing of the sorts happened,” said Manisha Kapadia, mother of a Class 12 student. She added that many HSC students tried checking their results through the shared link and were worried when they could not access their mark sheets.

As per a Supreme Court order, all school education boards have been asked to adhere to the July 31 deadline for announcement of Class 10 and 12 board results. This year, most education boards decided to scrap Class 10 and 12 board exams due to increasing Covid-19 cases, and instead announced results based on their overall performance in previous and the current academic years.

Officials from MSBSHSE told HT that work on HSC results is still on and the board will officially announce the result date soon. “Students should not fall for false leads. The board will officially announce date for HSC results through appropriate mediums and give students ample time to be prepared for the same,” said an official from the board.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat tests Husky’s patience in hilarious video. Doggo’s reaction is too adorable

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP