MUMBAI: Nearly a year after a 54-year-old life convict died by suicide inside Nagpur Central Prison, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has held prison authorities responsible for failing to ensure his safety, observing that lax supervision enabled him to take his own life in broad daylight within the jail premises.

Human rights panel raps prison authorities over convict’s suicide, orders probe and compensation

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In an order passed last week, the commission directed the additional director general of prisons to conduct an inquiry into the incident and initiate action against officers found negligent. It also recommended that the state government pay ₹1 lakh as compensation to the deceased inmate’s family.

A division bench comprising commission chairperson A M Badar and member Sanjay Kumar noted that prison officials were aware of the inmate’s deteriorating mental condition but failed to provide the level of care and protection required in such circumstances.

“The mentally unstable condition of the deceased was known to the prison authority. The prison authority has failed to take proper care and safeguard in his case, which was required,” the commission said.

The inmate was found dead on July 15, 2025, while lodged at Nagpur Central Prison. He had been arrested in 2012 for the murder of his wife and was convicted by a sessions court in 2024. On June 30, 2024, he was transferred from Bhandara district prison to Nagpur Central Prison.

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{{^usCountry}} A magisterial inquiry concluded that the man died by hanging and found no evidence of foul play. The inquiry also recorded that he had not received a single visitor in prison for the previous two years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A magisterial inquiry concluded that the man died by hanging and found no evidence of foul play. The inquiry also recorded that he had not received a single visitor in prison for the previous two years. {{/usCountry}}

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Significantly, three of the 11 witnesses examined during the inquiry stated that the inmate had begun behaving “like a mad person” after he returned to his village on temporary release during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Holding the state accountable for the custodial death, the commission said monetary compensation remains an effective, and in some cases the only suitable, remedy for violations of a citizen’s fundamental right to life. It further observed that the state was “vicariously liable” for such lapses by its officials.

The commission said the circumstances of the case pointed to inadequate supervision within the prison, which allowed the inmate to end his life despite authorities being aware of his mental health concerns.