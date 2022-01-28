Hurdles for Wadala to Thane Metro Line 4 cleared; survey of car shed land begins

The Wadala to Thane Metro Line 4 project is set to progress as one of the hurdles for the project has been cleared. After the Thane District Collector finally agreed to the demands of the local farmers, the survey of the car shed land at Mogharpada, Ghodbunder in Thane that was stuck for over three years finally started on Friday. The Collector claimed that the survey would be over in eight days, after which the process of land acquisition would begin.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) claimed that around 40% to 50% work of the Metro line has been completed and once the work on the car shed starts, the project would get a major boost.

The Wadala to Kasarvadavali Metro Line 4 is a 32km route out of which 10.87KM is in Thane. Thane city will have 11 out of the 32 stations. The MMRDA had earlier reserved a plot in Owala for the car shed. However, as it was commercially unviable, the plot in Mogharpada was chosen in September 2019.

The Mogharpada plot is government land and also has no CRZ limitations. Mogharpada has a population of 4,000 people and 1,200 families. Around 200 farmers claim that though the land is government land, it was leased to them by the government in 1960 for cultivation. They placed certain demands before the authorities to acquire the plot. The dispute was resolved after the Collector met the farmers on January 19. However, the surveyors were again stopped on Thursday.

A local resident said, “We are not against the project. However, we wanted the surveyors to first demarcate and measure each of the individual lands of the farmers and give us panchanama in our name for our piece of land. We told them to begin the survey after measuring the individual land. On Friday, they agreed to do so. So, we allowed them to start the survey.”

The Collector’s office had called the farmers to the plot on Friday and asked them to show their land records to measure the land.

Thane Collector, Rajesh Narvekar, said, “The survey of Mogharpada plot has finally begun and will be over in eight days. The survey was stopped yesterday (Thursday) by the locals who had certain issues. We sorted those issues. Their demand was that we measure and demarcate their individual land and give them a panchanama for the same. We have agreed to demarcate the land after which the survey started today.”

After the survey is completed, the land would be acquired by the Collector and handed over to the MMRDA.

Pramod Ahuja, director (works), of Mumbai Metro Project, said, “We have completed 40% to 50% of the work on Metro Line 4. The land acquisition will take a few months. Once we get the car shed land and start the car shed work, the project will move ahead quickly.”

