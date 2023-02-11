I suggest my colleagues do not consider the party as their private property: Nana Patole

Slug: Nana Patole, president, Maharashtra Congress

Strap: Senior Congress leader refutes the charges of sabotaging Satyajeet Tambe’s candidature; defends his resignation from speaker’s post and says the deputy speaker should have used his power to save MVA govt

The voices of dissent against state Congress chief Nana Patole have grown vociferous of late. First, Balasaheb Thorat stepped down as Congress legislative party leader, accusing Patole of sabotaging the candidature of his nephew Satyajeet Tambe in the council polls and defaming their families. Another senior leader, Vijay Wadettiwar, has also taken swipes at Patole, his fellow Vidarbha Congressman, claiming if the latter had not quit the assembly speaker’s post the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government would not have collapsed. To douse the infighting, especially at a time when the party is looking to revive its political fortunes in the state, All India Congress Committee in-charge of Maharashtra, H K Patil, is visiting Mumbai on February 12.

However, a confident Patole has a different take on the party’s internal turmoil and the way forward. In an interview to Hindustan Times, he ruled out any infighting in Congress but issued a note of caution to his colleagues: the party should not be considered as their family-run firm. On Wadettiwar’s claim, which first appeared in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana, Patole said deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal, who was in charge after his resignation, had the equal powers and could have used it to save the government.

Excerpts:

What is the reason behind this sudden infighting in Maharashtra Congress?

There have been small differences among leaders but there is no infighting as such. These differences will be resolved by the leadership. BJP is trying to spread rumours about us, just to divert people’s attention from the council polls defeat they were handed down in Nagpur and Amravati. When we went to file the nomination for the Kasba Peth assembly bypoll in Pune, senior leaders like Sushil Kumar Shinde, Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan were present. This is a proof that our unity is intact.

Didn’t Thorat openly express his unhappiness over the way you handled distribution of party tickets for council elections?

Thorat says he is not happy but no one knows why. He is said to have written a letter (to the party leadership) in this regard which no one has seen. Now H K Patil is coming to meet him and other leaders. Patil will also review the party’s ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ programme.

What exactly happened in Nashik graduates’ constituency during council polls after which you were criticised by Thorat and Tambe?

I have already said it is a family dispute - between father (Sudhir Tambe) and son (Satyajeet Tambe). So, I don’t want to get into it. The party high command has taken action against the persons concerned and the matter is now over for us.

Satyajeet Tambe has blamed you for not issuing him A and B forms for elections?

This allegation came later. Initially, Satyajeet claimed that the forms were sent in his father’s name. He is changing his statements and I don’t to discuss the issue anymore.

Have you spoken to Thorat?

We last spoke when nomination papers were to be filed for the council polls. Since then, he has not been keeping well. He is recovering from multiple fractures in his right shoulder after he fell down in Nagpur. He is not taking phone calls either. On the other hand, I was busy in the campaign (for the council elections).

Is Thorat unhappy?

No one is unhappy. I have not expressed displeasure against anyone. Even today I accept that Thorat is our Congress legislative party leader. I am an MLA and he is our leader and we are working under his leadership (in the assembly). I don’t know if he is unhappy or not.

Isn’t it your responsibility to take everyone along?

This is exactly why a state executive committee meeting has been called on February 15 where all these issues will be discussed and resolved. The party is not anyone’s private property. Everyone has to come together and take a collective decision, which is why it is called a party.

Thorat said he was insulted and action was taken against party workers from Ahmednagar without taking him into confidence.

The action was taken by the party high command. I have not removed Sudhir Tambe (Thorat’s brother-in-law) from the party.

There are allegations that you don’t take all leaders on board. Isn’t it a time to work together as the party’s prospects could be brighter if council poll results are an indication?

The state executive committee meeting is supposed to be held once in three months. It had not been happening for years but we are holding the second meeting within a month. I take everyone along so that we can improve the party’s performance. Earlier, people used to question Congress’ existence but now the situation as changed. I suggest all my colleagues do not consider the party as their private property or a family firm.

A new Congress president appoints his own people and it is expected in Maharashtra as well. Are your opponents trying to take this as an opportunity to remove you from the position?

There are two things. Power struggle is there in all parties. That’s why it is called politics and I don’t take it otherwise. I am a positive person in that sense. After election of Mallikargun Kharge as the new president, the party is holding a three-day national convention at Raipur after which executive committees of many states will see changes. There is nothing new in it; it is part of the process and Maharashtra will also see big changes in the coming days.

What is Satyajeet Tambe’s future in Congress? Will he be allowed to return?

The party high command has taken a decision. I don’t want to comment on it. The same party leadership will also decide (on taking him back).

Sena (UBT) and leaders from your own party claimed that your resignation from speaker’s post was a mistake.

I want to express my gratitude towards Sanjay Raut ji who could understand my ability. But the person (deputy speaker Zirwal) had the same powers that were with me. Are they questioning his capability? Moreover, I resigned following orders from the party leader Sonia Gandhi. It is my duty to follow the order of the leadership.

Are you suggesting that deputy speaker failed to fulfil his responsibilities during rebellion in Shiv Sena?

I’m not commenting on who is capable and who is not. My point is the deputy speaker had the authority in the absence of speaker and why that person could not take the necessary actions. I would request MVA leaders to come together in this fight against BJP.

What is your take on the bypoll to Kasba Peth from where Congress is contesting?

The seat has been with BJP for the last 40 years but now people are angry with it. Their dreams were shattered. BJP will have to face the consequences. People also believe Congress is the only party that can save the country.

