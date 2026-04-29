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ICT considers relinquishing ‘deemed university’ status

Despite the autonomy, the institute has not received funding under any Central schemes. In fact, the status has limited access to certain funding avenues, a senior official from the higher and technical education department said

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 05:12 am IST
By Niraj Pandit
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MUMBAI: The Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) is considering relinquishing its ‘deemed-to-be university’ status, citing a lack of financial benefits under Central Government schemes. A proposal is expected to be placed before its Board of Governors, with a final decision to follow.

ICT considers relinquishing ‘deemed university’ status

The deemed status grants institutions academic autonomy, including the freedom to design curricula, conduct examinations, award degrees, and access research funding. However, ICT officials say the designation has not translated into tangible financial support.

“Despite the autonomy, the institute has not received funding under any Central schemes. In fact, the status has limited access to certain funding avenues,” a senior official from the higher and technical education department said.

Officials pointed out that ICT is ineligible for schemes such as PM-USHA due to its deemed status. State support, too, remains restricted, prompting the institute to explore transitioning into a full-fledged technological university.

Founded in 1933 as the University Department of Chemical Technology under the University of Bombay (now University of Mumbai), ICT became a deemed university in 2008 and has since built a strong reputation in chemical engineering and technology education.

Vice-chancellor of the university, Anirudha Pandit, was unavailable for comment.

 
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