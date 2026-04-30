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ICT faculty oppose giving up deemed university status

Faculty members say the institute’s success was built on its academic autonomy, which could be harmed by the shift

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 05:46 am IST
By Niraj Pandit
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MUMBAI: Faculty of the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Matunga are concerned over reports suggesting that the institute may give up its ‘deemed-to-be-university’ status in order to access government funding. In a letter to the vice-chancellor, chancellor and senior stakeholders, they said they are opposed to a state-controlled or hybrid model, saying it could harm the institute’s reputation.

Founded in 1933 under the University of Mumbai, ICT became a deemed university in 2008 and has since built a strong reputation in chemical engineering and technology education. (Hindustan Times)

The faculty said ICT’s success has been built on academic autonomy, transparent governance and merit-based decision-making. They fear a shift to a state-aligned structure would weaken this independence, especially in areas such as faculty recruitment, administration and academic policies. According to them, these are the core strengths that have helped ICT emerge as a leading institution in chemical engineering and technology.

The letter also highlights the possible lowering of the retirement age for faculty, if state rules are applied. It pointed out that this could affect teaching, research and mentorship. It said nearly 20% of the faculty strength could be impacted.

The letter also raised questions about the future of ICT’s expanding campuses. Faculty members said a change in governance structure could slow growth plans and affect the institute’s outreach and national importance. They said a hybrid model could result in loss of autonomy without any guaranteed financial benefits.

 
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