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ICT to discuss transition proposal after state nudge

In the statement issued on Thursday, the institute said it would consider the views of all stakeholders – faculty, support staff, students and alumni – and carefully weigh the pros and cons of transition to a state technological university

Published on: May 01, 2026 04:44 am IST
By Niraj Pandit
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Mumbai: Amid the ongoing turmoil around the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) reportedly preparing to give up its deemed-to-be university status, the institute on Thursday issued a statement saying it was considering becoming a state technological university, following a nudge from the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE).

ICT to discuss transition proposal after state nudge

According to the statement issued by ICT, in April, it received a letter from the DTE, asking the institute to submit a proposal to drop its current deemed-to-be university status and shift to a state technological university model. The letter was preceded by discussions with the state government on the institute’s funding and long-term growth.

As reported by HT on April 30, the institute’s faculty are opposed to a state-controlled or hybrid model. Concerned over reports suggesting that the institute may give up its current status to access government funding, they have written to the vice-chancellor, chancellor and senior stakeholders, saying a state-controlled or hybrid model could harm the ICT’s reputation.

In the statement issued on Thursday, the institute said it would consider the views of all stakeholders – faculty, support staff, students and alumni – and carefully weigh the pros and cons of transition to a state technological university. No final decision has been taken on the matter yet, the statement clarified.

Following this, the state government suggested the option of granting ICT the status of a state technological university.

With the DTE now asking for a proposal regarding the transition, the issue will be discussed in detail within our academic and administrative bodies, including the academic council and board of governors, Thursday’s statement said. A final decision on whether to send a proposal to the DTE will be taken after internal discussions are completed, it noted.

 
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