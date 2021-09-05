Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ‘If we open them…’: Uddhav Thackeray on protests seeking reopening of religious places
mumbai news

‘If we open them…’: Uddhav Thackeray on protests seeking reopening of religious places

Expressing his concern, the Maharashtra CM said that in the event of reopening, these may have to be closed again if the Covid-19 situation worsens.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 02:07 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thakceray interacting with doctors (ANI)

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday warned against calls being made to reopen places of worship and other establishments across the state, saying that if these are reopened, then the state government may have to close them again in case the Covid-19 situation becomes worse.

Also Read | Maharashtra: BJP targets Shiv Sena over temples reopening

“I request people not to protest for the reopening of temples and other places. If you want to protest, protest against Covid-19,” news agency ANI quoted the Maharashtra chief minister as saying. “Some people are in hurry to reopen some establishments. I request them to wait for some time because we don’t want to open these places and then close again if the situation gets worse,” he further said.

 

RELATED STORIES

Thackeray made these remarks during an interaction with doctors from across the state, in a meeting which was attended by members of the state’s task force on Covid-19 as well. His observations come in the backdrop of protests staged earlier this week by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking reopening of temples and other places of worship.

Also Read | BJP stages protests today seeking reopening of places of worship in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has cited a letter by the Union government behind its decision to close religious places. The Union health ministry had asked it to restrict religious activities and public celebrations during the festive season amid fears of a potential third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Also Read | 3rd wave at doorstep: Task force on Mumbai’s Covid-19 case surge

Thus far, Maharashtra has recorded 6,482,117 cases of Covid-19, with its cumulative infection tally being the highest in the country. Over the last few days, daily cases here have been above 4000, but less than 5000. On Saturday, 4130 people tested positive while 64 patients lost their lives, according to a health department bulletin. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uddhav thackeray× maharashtra covid-19
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Apologise or else..: BJP leader warns Javed Akhtar over RSS-Taliban remarks

Navi Mumbai to increase Covid-19 testing ahead of festive season

Fissures emerge in Maharashtra as Raju Shetti hits out at NCP over MLC names

Covid fails to dampen festive spirit in Mumbai colleges
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP