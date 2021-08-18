Maharashtra: BJP targets Shiv Sena over temples reopening

As malls, restaurants and bars, and local trains have opened their doors for people again, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday asked why the Uddhav Thackeray government is not reopening temples across the state, in an attempt to corner the Shiv Sena and question its credentials on the continuing curbs on temples.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said temples can be opened up by keeping social distancing measures in places. BJP legislator from Mumbai, Ram Kadam, took on the Sena, saying the decision to not allow temples to reopen is akin to “muzzling the voice of Hindus”.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, “I do not understand the reason why temples are not being allowed to reopen. I think there will be less crowding in temples than in bars and malls. Temples can reopen by keeping social distancing norms in place. I have repeatedly said this that reopening temples is not needed just for religious reasons, but there is a large section of population that depends on temples and related activities for their livelihood.”

Last year as the state government was unlocking various activities with Covid-19 cases on a decline, BJP leaders and workers held several protests and agitations demanding the reopening of temples and other places of worship. Last week, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil had warned of agitation if the government does not reopen temples soon.

Kadam, who demanded that temples should reopen, was stopped from leaving for Siddhivinayak temple on Tuesday. He said the government could have imposed strict rules on people going to places of worship and allowed them to reopen. He further alleged that the state opened malls, restaurants and bars as they give donations to the government.

Kadam said he had left for Prabhadevi, where Siddhivinayak temple is located, but was stopped by police near his home in Khar. “You have put rules and standard operating procedures (SOP) for malls and bars, but temples have not been opened. If you put some strict rules for reopening of temples, it will be followed. Everything is now open in Maharashtra, including bars and liquor shops, but not temples. People have learnt to live with coronavirus now, but this coward government, which doesn’t step out of their homes [to govern], is not allowing people to live,” Kadam said.

Reacting to BJP’s allegations and demands, Sena legislator and spokesperson Manisha Kayande said, “The BJP will demand reopening of all activities, but not follow any rules and Covid protocols. The BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra is a Covid super spreader as none of the Union ministers were wearing masks, barring one [minister]. The government has opened up activities now as livelihood of thousands depends on it. It will open up temples as well, but not under pressure from them.”