Igatpuri police raid party in private bungalows, arrest 22 with drugs

Igatpuri police busted a high profile party and found 22 people, including film and television personalities from Bollywood, allegedly consuming drugs, in the wee hours of Sunday. The party was organised in two private bungalows and police allegedly recovered multiple drugs including cocaine, charas and marijuana from the venues.

“We have traced a Nigerian national in Mumbai who is suspected to have suppled contraband to the party,” said additional superintendent of police Sharmistha Walavalkar of Nashik Rural.

She added, “We have registered three separate cases against the people found at the party — one under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the second for selling and consuming drugs and a third case is registered for violating Covid-19 norms. The process of arresting the suspects is going on as per their roles found.”

Police got information about a high profile party in the bungalows where drugs will be consumed. A police team comprising around 50 personnel raided the bungalows, added Patil.

“The party was organised to celebrate the birthday of an individual and many people from Mumbai participated in the party. The people participating in the drug party include four Bollywood and south Indian film actors, a reality TV show contestant and two prominent choreographers,” said Sachin Patil, superintendent of police, Nashik Rural.

They all were taken for medical tests in a government hospital and their blood samples were taken to confirm how many consumed cocaine and other drugs. As per preliminary investigation, all appeared to have consumed drugs, added Patil.

“Bungalow owners who rent properties for functions or parties in our jurisdiction have already been instructed to inform us and give details including the number of people participating in functions. But the owners did not inform us, so we have also booked them in the case and legal action will be taken against them,” said Walavalkar.